Currency exchange rate as of June 25: the dollar resumed growth again

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5505 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.51 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:30 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 44.00 and sold for UAH 43.40 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.81-40.90, and the euro at UAH 43.95-44.10.

- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.61-40.63 for the dollar and UAH 43.26-43.63 for the euro, respectively.

