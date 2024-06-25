$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Currency exchange rate as of June 25: the dollar resumed growth again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23438 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5505 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 11 kopecks.

Currency exchange rate as of June 25: the dollar resumed growth again

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5505 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 11 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.55 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.51 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:30 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.90 and sold for UAH 40.40 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 44.00 and sold for UAH 43.40 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.81-40.90, and the euro at UAH 43.95-44.10.

- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 40.61-40.63 for the dollar and UAH 43.26-43.63 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

The exchange rate may rise to 44 hryvnia to the dollar at the end of the year. Several factors influence the growth of the currency price.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
