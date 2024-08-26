Currency exchange rate as of August 26: the dollar weakened in value

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2236 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU .

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.22 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.84 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.20 and sold for UAH 45.65 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.50, and the euro at 46.00-UAH 46.25

- On the interbank market, the rates are respectively 41.29-UAH 41.31 for the dollar and UAH 45.88-45.89 for the euro.

The state budget of Ukraine is planned to be revised and to increase spending on the security and defense sector by more than UAH 500 billion.