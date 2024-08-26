Currency exchange rate as of August 26: the dollar weakened in value

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 12784 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132221 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227128 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167871 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161824 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146765 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213880 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112803 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200651 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101062 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44703 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53878 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101084 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77412 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227112 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213871 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200641 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226902 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214437 views
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77412 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101084 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156106 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154976 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158849 views
Currency exchange rate as of August 26: the dollar weakened in value

Currency exchange rate as of August 26: the dollar weakened in value

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31748 views

The NBU set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2236 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.84 UAH/euro.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2236 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU .

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.22 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.84 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.20 and sold for UAH 45.65 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.50, and the euro at 46.00-UAH 46.25

- On the interbank market, the rates are respectively 41.29-UAH 41.31 for the dollar and UAH 45.88-45.89 for the euro.

Recall

The state budget of Ukraine is planned to be revised and to increase spending on the security and defense sector by more than UAH 500 billion.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

