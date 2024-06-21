$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 82 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3574 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11338 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13001 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17068 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Crimean political prisoner Ekrem Krosh tortured in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15367 views

Crimean political prisoner Krem Krosh was subjected to groundless torture by Russian jailers, as reported by the Ukrainian Commissioner for human rights with reference to Krosh's lawyer.

Crimean political prisoner Ekrem Krosh tortured in Russia

Warders of one of the places of non-freedom in Russia used violence against Crimean political prisoner Ekrem Krosh. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets with reference to lawyer Oleksiy Ladin, reports UNN.  

Details 

As the Ombudsman pointed out,  the violence was used for no reason. Creme Krosh announced it during a court hearing in the so-called Case of the "second Dzhankoy" Hizb ut-Tahrir group.

"Torture of illegally imprisoned citizens of Ukraine is a crime and must stop immediately!",- said Lubinets"

The Ombudsman recalled that on January 24, 2023, Russian security forces conducted mass searches in the Dzhankoy district and detained Ekrem Krosh, aider Asanov, Refat Seidametov, Osman Abdurazakov, Lehman Zekiryaev and Khalil Mambetov. All were accused of involvement in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia.

Russian security forces search office of Crimean Tatar newspaper: editor and founder detained17.05.24, 18:32 • 18300 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
