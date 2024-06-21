Crimean political prisoner Ekrem Krosh tortured in Russia

Warders of one of the places of non-freedom in Russia used violence against Crimean political prisoner Ekrem Krosh. This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets with reference to lawyer Oleksiy Ladin, reports UNN.

Details

As the Ombudsman pointed out, the violence was used for no reason. Creme Krosh announced it during a court hearing in the so-called Case of the "second Dzhankoy" Hizb ut-Tahrir group.

"Torture of illegally imprisoned citizens of Ukraine is a crime and must stop immediately!",- said Lubinets"

The Ombudsman recalled that on January 24, 2023, Russian security forces conducted mass searches in the Dzhankoy district and detained Ekrem Krosh, aider Asanov, Refat Seidametov, Osman Abdurazakov, Lehman Zekiryaev and Khalil Mambetov. All were accused of involvement in the Hizb ut-Tahrir organization banned in Russia.

