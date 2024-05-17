Russian security forces search office of Crimean Tatar newspaper: editor and founder detained

In Crimea, Russian security forces conducted searches at the home of the editor and founder of the newspaper "Kyrym", lawyer Edem Semedlyayev was not allowed to provide legal assistance, UNN reports.

According to the Crimean Solidarity public association on its Facebook page, after searching the houses of the editor-in-chief of Kyrym Bekir Mamutov and the newspaper's founder Seyran Ibragimov, Russian police officers went to the editorial office. The lawyer Edem Semedlyayev was not allowed to provide legal assistance. The journalists were taken to the building of the Russian Center for Countering Extremism.

The editor-in-chief of the newspaper "Kyrym" is accused of offenses under two administrative articles - "discrediting" the Russian army" and "disseminating deliberately false socially significant information under the guise of reliable reports". After drawing up the report, Bekir Mamutov was released from the building of the Centralized Penitentiary Center. Seiran Ibragimov, according to Semedlyayev, was put in a car by Russian security forces and taken from the building of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs in an unknown direction. Later it became known that the man was taken home.

"It turned out that Seiran Ibragimov was already at home. He felt sick, so a police officer took him home," - lawyer Edem Semedlyayev said.

The newspaper "Kyrym" has been published in the Crimean Tatar language since July 1989 and is one of the first publications in this language after the return of Crimean Tatars to Crimea.