CPJ refutes fake video where American journalists allegedly mock the losses of Ukrainian military

A fake video in which American journalists allegedly mock the losses of the Ukrainian military in the war against Russia has been circulated online. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.



In fact, this video is a montage. It was created by combining two different recordings, - the statement said.

In particular, it is reported that the first recording is a report by MSNBC about Ukrainian refugees, which was released in April 2023.

The second recording is the Good Morning Cincinnati TV show from June 2024, which was broadcast by the local TV channel Local 12. Interestingly, it did not even mention Ukraine or the Ukrainian military, -



Therefore, there are no such statements and mockery in the original videos.

Recall

In December 2024, the Russian Federation lost a record 48,670 soldiers, with an average daily loss of 1,570 people. On December 19, a new record was set - 2200 losses per day.