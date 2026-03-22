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CPD: Iran wants to drag Europe into war, then launch its missiles at the EU and create panic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2894 views

CPD head Kovalenko stated that Iran is attempting to draw Europe into war through missile launches. Tehran seeks to destabilize Western forces and elites.

CPD: Iran wants to drag Europe into war, then launch its missiles at the EU and create panic

Iran is trying to draw Europe into the war, so that it can then "launch its long-range missile remnants at the EU and create panic." This was stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Iran's launch of missiles at 4000 km is a purely informational act aimed at Europe and US allies.

And also at American society, to which the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - ed.) is trying to show that Iran is allegedly not losing the war. Attempts to draw Europe into the war and make it a target for such actions by Iran have been observed for a long time - all for the sake of panic and destabilizing Western forces, as well as political elites

- Kovalenko noted.

In his opinion, the issue of Iran "had to be resolved, just like the Russian issue."

In the event of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, the autocratic anti-Western axis would become extremely strong and could calmly manipulate the world economy without the threat of a military operation against Tehran. ... The fact that Iran's military potential posed a threat to the Western world and its allies is a fact," summarized the head of the CPD.

Recall

Earlier, Iran launched several ballistic missiles at the German airbase Asrak in Jordan. Later, Iran struck the city of Arad in southern Israel with a ballistic missile, injuring more than 100 people.

Trump prepares peace plan for Iran and puts forward six tough demands - Axios21.03.26, 23:20 • 10550 views

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