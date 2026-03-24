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Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14602 views

The court in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death extended the night house arrest for the doctors accused of medical negligence. Surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov was also suspended from his position.

Court extends arrests and suspends doctor in Adnan Kivan's death case

The Primorsky District Court of Odesa extended the pre-trial restrictions for the doctors accused of medical negligence in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death. Both defendants – surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska – had their night house arrest extended until May 22. Rusakov was also suspended from his position, UNN reports.

Another hearing in the case of businessman Adnan Kivan's death during treatment at the private clinic Odrex took place in the Primorsky District Court of Odesa. The court agreed with the arguments of the injured party and extended the pre-trial restriction for both accused doctors – Vitaliy Rusakov and Maryna Bielotserkovska – in the form of night house arrest until May 22, 2026. At the same time, the court suspended surgeon Rusakov from his position for the same period.

It is noteworthy that the clinic's reaction to the defendants in the case was different. As the editorial board knows, oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska was dismissed from Odrex at the very beginning of the trial. However, surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov not only remained in the clinic's orbit but also continues to appear in its advertisements.

As UNN previously wrote, the medical institution actively advertises the defendant Rusakov as a "savior doctor." At the same time, in its PR publications, the clinic conceals the fact that he is accused in a criminal case of medical negligence, which is currently being heard in court. Such actions by the clinic may show signs of violating the Ethical Code of a Doctor of Ukraine.

Vitaliy Rusakov
Vitaliy Rusakov

Also, at the hearing, the court considered the issue of the openness of the process. The injured party's petition for a closed hearing was partially granted. The court allowed the broadcast of the hearings, but with an important condition: it must be stopped when sensitive data, in particular medical information about patient Adnan Kivan, is disclosed.

Maryna Bielotserkovska
Maryna Bielotserkovska

This refers to a criminal proceeding involving surgeon Vitaliy Rusakov and oncologist Maryna Bielotserkovska – doctors who directly treated Adnan Kivan at the Odrex clinic. Rusakov held the position of surgeon and head of the surgical department, Bielotserkovska worked as an oncologist and also participated in the patient's "management." Both doctors are charged under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which could have caused the patient's death.

According to the investigation, after the operation, the patient was not prescribed the necessary antibacterial therapy (antibiotics), and postoperative complications were not adequately addressed. As a result, sepsis developed, which, according to forensic medical examination, could have caused death.

Recall

The case of Adnan Kivan's death went beyond a separate criminal proceeding and became part of a broader public outcry surrounding the clinic's activities and was named "The Odrex Case".

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-OdesaPublications
Odrex
Odesa