Consequences of drone attack on Kyiv region: a woman dies in hospital

A young woman who was wounded as a result of the fall of an enemy target during yesterday's massive UAV attack on Kyiv region has died in hospital. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports .

Unfortunately, a young woman who was injured as a result of a downed enemy target during yesterday's massive UAV attack in Kyiv region has died. The woman, born in 2002, was wounded in the stomach. Doctors fought for her life for almost a day. But the injury was very serious - Kalashnyk wrote.

According to him, another victim, a man born in 1953, who was shot in the back last night, is in intensive care.

“Another victim is under the supervision of doctors - a young man who received a knee injury. His life is not in danger,” said Kalashnyk.

He noted that at night the enemy continued to attack Kyiv region with UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. There are targets downed.

“The fall of debris is recorded in open areas outside of populated areas,” added Kalashnyk.

On January 3, it was reported that a man was wounded in Kyiv region as a result of hostile attacksand hospitalized.

34 out of 81 drones shot down over Ukraine during a night attack by Russia