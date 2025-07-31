$41.770.02
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
12:18 PM • 12808 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 33761 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 22932 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 30599 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
July 31, 07:35 AM • 36894 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
July 30, 03:21 PM • 180555 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
July 30, 03:01 PM • 223944 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109834 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94289 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 452 views
Conscription notice can be sent by mail - Cabinet's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

The Cabinet of Ministers changed the conscription procedure, allowing to send "combat" summons by registered mail. Refusal to receive or failure to appear entails criminal liability.

Conscription notice can be sent by mail - Cabinet's decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, according to which summonses for conscription and dispatch to military service can be sent by mail. This is stated in government resolution No. 916, reports UNN.

Details

As stated in the resolution, based on the results of a medical examination and professional-psychological selection (if necessary), reservists and conscripts subject to mobilization receive a summons for conscription and dispatch to military service either in person with a signature or sent by the TCC and SP by registered mail with an inventory of attachments and a delivery notification to their place of residence.

The procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, states that in case a reservist or conscript refuses to receive such a summons or fails to appear for dispatch to a military unit, they bear responsibility in accordance with the Criminal Code.

Recall

Most Ukrainians consciously respond and come to the TCC after receiving a summons. Despite scandalous cases actively highlighted by the enemy, mobilization remains a critically important element of defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar