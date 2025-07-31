Conscription notice can be sent by mail - Cabinet's decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, according to which summonses for conscription and dispatch to military service can be sent by mail. This is stated in government resolution No. 916, reports UNN.

Details

As stated in the resolution, based on the results of a medical examination and professional-psychological selection (if necessary), reservists and conscripts subject to mobilization receive a summons for conscription and dispatch to military service either in person with a signature or sent by the TCC and SP by registered mail with an inventory of attachments and a delivery notification to their place of residence.

The procedure for conscripting citizens for military service during mobilization, for a special period, states that in case a reservist or conscript refuses to receive such a summons or fails to appear for dispatch to a military unit, they bear responsibility in accordance with the Criminal Code.

Recall

Most Ukrainians consciously respond and come to the TCC after receiving a summons. Despite scandalous cases actively highlighted by the enemy, mobilization remains a critically important element of defense.