Conflict between Ukrainians on Dragobrat, no Poles present - police

At the ski resort in Dragobrat, a conflict arose between Ukrainians, no Polish citizens were present. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the police in the Transcarpathian region.

"A conflict event was recorded on Dragobrat, but it was not Polish citizens. The conflict was between Ukrainians," the police said.

The police said that as a result of the clash, one of the men filed a statement with the police, and proceedings were opened for intentional light bodily harm.

"There was a clash, but it was minor. There were no serious beatings. The event itself took place on January 26, and one of the men went to the hospital and the police the next day. A statement has been filed and criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 125 of the Criminal Code - intentional minor bodily harm," the police said.

Context

A video showing a conflict between a group of men on Dragobrat is circulating online. One of the men threatened another TCC member. However, according to the police, there were no Poles there.

