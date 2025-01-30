Conflict between Ukrainians on Dragobrat, no Poles present - police

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 49851 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 79410 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104715 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107882 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126687 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102970 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131887 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103665 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113370 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116952 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100571 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 33900 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114981 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 39695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109480 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 49788 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126684 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131883 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154173 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 10396 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 15910 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 109480 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114981 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139141 views
Conflict between Ukrainians on Dragobrat, no Poles present - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 134867 views

A conflict between Ukrainians occurred at the Dragobrat ski resort, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries. A criminal proceeding was opened under Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the ski resort in Dragobrat, a conflict arose between Ukrainians, no Polish citizens were present. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the police in the Transcarpathian region.

"A conflict event was recorded on Dragobrat, but it was not Polish citizens. The conflict was between Ukrainians," the police said.

The police said that as a result of the clash, one of the men filed a statement with the police, and proceedings were opened for intentional light bodily harm.

"There was a clash, but it was minor. There were no serious beatings. The event itself took place on January 26, and one of the men went to the hospital and the police the next day. A statement has been filed and criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 125 of the Criminal Code - intentional minor bodily harm," the police said.

Context

A video showing a conflict between a group of men on Dragobrat is circulating online. One of the men threatened another TCC member. However, according to the police, there were no Poles there.

In Kyiv, an unknown person threatens to shoot a lyceum: police are checking the information30.01.25, 14:34 • 42931 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising