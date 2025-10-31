Cinema in your pocket: how to shoot a Netflix-level video on an iPhone

$42.080.01
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 15899 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 9666 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 20651 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 13884 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 18289 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
08:46 AM • 24428 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14230 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24043 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
October 31, 07:20 AM • 22045 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
Popular news
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhotoOctober 31, 06:24 AM • 34491 views
Explosions rocked Yaroslavl: the largest oil refinery in northern Russia was hitVideoOctober 31, 06:50 AM • 9468 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 29600 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 24766 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhoto10:39 AM • 16583 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 67396 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo11:19 AM • 5618 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 26808 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 59252 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 63609 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 85722 views
Cinema in your pocket: how to shoot a Netflix-level video on an iPhone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

When technology becomes an extension of creativity, the line between professional and amateur blurs.

Cinema in your pocket: how to shoot a Netflix-level video on an iPhone

 Today, it's enough to pick up an iPhone 16 Pro Max to turn any street, room, or sunset into a film set. Its camera doesn't just capture an image – it creates an atmosphere, conveys emotions, and catches light in a way that only large studios could do before. The iPhone has become a tool for those who want to tell stories not with words, but with frames.

Magic hidden in every pixel

The secret to the iPhone's success is that it allows you to create cinema without bulky equipment and complex settings. This smartphone's camera isn't just smart – it senses the moment. Just look through the screen to understand: the picture is already alive.

The new iPhone embodies how technology and art can move in the same direction. Its sensors capture the smallest nuances of light, and the software precisely adjusts white balance, exposure, and contrast. But the device's power isn't just in its hardware – it's in its philosophy. Apple does everything to ensure the camera understands the user's intent.

Many directors and bloggers already use the iPhone as their primary tool for filming. After all, it's not just about resolution or the number of megapixels. True cinema is born where there is emotion, movement, and an idea. The iPhone allows you to focus precisely on this, removing unnecessary barriers between people and creativity.

Interestingly, despite all its power, the iPhone remains easy to use. You don't need to be a cinematographer to shoot a frame with depth and volume. All it takes is a glance, inspiration, and a single touch.

How to shoot a Netflix-level video

Every great story begins with an idea, but to turn it into a visual masterpiece, you need to understand how to unlock the device's potential. The iPhone can deliver results that will surprise even a professional if its capabilities are used wisely. Here's what helps create cinematic shots:

  • using 'Cinematic mode,' which adds natural background blur and emphasizes the subject;
    • working with light – daylight, streetlights, or candles can become part of the composition;
      • frame stability – built-in stabilization makes the image smooth, as if shot on a tripod;
        • shooting in ProRes format, which allows you to preserve details for subsequent color grading;
          • frame composition – the rule of thirds and the subject's gaze direction set the scene's dynamics;
            • sound – half the impression, so it's worth using a microphone or choosing a quiet location;
              • editing directly on the iPhone – built-in editors and apps turn the process into a pleasure.

                Apple has created a device that gives everyone a chance to become the director of their own world. You can shoot a touching love story, a documentary mini-film, or a dynamic music video without leaving home. 

                By the way, COMFY often notes that the camera is the main argument when choosing a new iPhone. After all, it's not just a communication tool, but a platform for self-expression. And if the dream of your own film once seemed unattainable, now it fits in your pocket.

                The iPhone opens up the possibility for everyone to create, inspire, and share their view of the world. It blurs the lines between imagination and reality, turning the mundane into art. If you want to feel like the director of your own story, it's time to start. Choose your ideal iPhone on comfy.ua – and your first shot of a future film could be born today.

                Lilia Podolyak

                Business News