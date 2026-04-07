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China officially opened its market for imports of Ukrainian wheat flour

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Ukraine and China signed a protocol on flour exports with clear sanitary requirements. This will allow producers to transition from a raw material model to goods.

China officially opened its market for imports of Ukrainian wheat flour

China has opened its market to Ukraine for the import of wheat flour. The corresponding international agreement was signed yesterday by Serhiy Tkachuk, head of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, and Ma Shengkun, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Tkachuk, the signing of the document was the result of comprehensive and systematic work: from technical consultations and negotiations to the assessment of the Ukrainian state control system in the field of food safety.

In fact, the Chinese side confirmed its trust in Ukrainian control procedures and product quality

- Tkachuk noted.

The protocol establishes clear and transparent requirements for all stages of production and export - from wheat cultivation to the supply of finished products to the Chinese market. This includes ensuring full traceability, compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards, and constant state control. For Ukrainian producers, this means:

  • access to one of the world's largest markets;
    • new opportunities for processing development;
      • increased export of value-added products;
        • strengthening Ukraine's position as a reliable trading partner

          "It is important that we are talking not only about expanding the geography of exports, but also about qualitative transformation - the transition from a raw material model to the export of finished products," Tkachuk summarized.

          Recall

          China increased the number of Zubr-class air-cushion landing craft, which it previously partially received under a contract with Ukraine. After the transfer of four ships under the agreement, the PRC was able to master their further own production.

          China to provide Ukraine with humanitarian energy aid package - Sybiha13.02.26, 13:05 • 6159 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          EconomyAgronomy news
          China
          Ukraine