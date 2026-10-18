Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s team
Kyiv • UNN
Emiliano Martínez injured his jaw in the match against "Everton" and successfully underwent surgery. "Chelsea" won 2–0 thanks to a brace from Pedro Neto.
Argentine goalkeeper of London’s "Chelsea" Emiliano Martínez underwent surgery after suffering a jaw injury in the match against Vitalii Mykolenko’s "Everton," reports UNN.
Thank you all for the messages; the surgery went well. The most important thing is that we won, and by a score of 0:0. In a few weeks, we will already be back
In the sixth round of the Premier League, London’s "Chelsea" faced Liverpool-based "Everton," featuring Vitalii Mykolenko, who had returned from injury.
In the 66th minute, after a set-piece delivery, Martínez came off his goal line and collided head-to-head with "Everton" player Jarrad Branthwaite inside his own penalty area. After the collision, Martínez was unable to leave the field unaided.
The match ended in favor of "Chelsea" - 2:0. Pedro Neto scored twice. Vitalii Mykolenko played all 90 minutes and received the highest rating among his team’s players - 7.3.
"Milan" thrashed "Salzburg", while "Juventus" defeated "Celta" – how the Europa League matches on October 15 ended16.10.26, 00:10 • 14481 view