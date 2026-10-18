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Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

Emiliano Martínez injured his jaw in the match against "Everton" and successfully underwent surgery. "Chelsea" won 2–0 thanks to a brace from Pedro Neto.

Chelsea goalkeeper Martínez underwent surgery after an injury sustained in the match against Mykolenko’s team
REUTERS/Phil Noble

Argentine goalkeeper of London’s "Chelsea" Emiliano Martínez underwent surgery after suffering a jaw injury in the match against Vitalii Mykolenko’s "Everton," reports UNN

Thank you all for the messages; the surgery went well. The most important thing is that we won, and by a score of 0:0. In a few weeks, we will already be back 

- Martínez wrote. 

In the sixth round of the Premier League, London’s "Chelsea" faced Liverpool-based "Everton," featuring Vitalii Mykolenko, who had returned from injury. 

In the 66th minute, after a set-piece delivery, Martínez came off his goal line and collided head-to-head with "Everton" player Jarrad Branthwaite inside his own penalty area. After the collision, Martínez was unable to leave the field unaided.

The match ended in favor of "Chelsea" - 2:0. Pedro Neto scored twice. Vitalii Mykolenko played all 90 minutes and received the highest rating among his team’s players - 7.3. 

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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