Russia called on the United States and European countries to influence Ukraine in order to secure the implementation of a so-called humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. This was stated by Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian media report, writes UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, Washington and European capitals should use their influence on Kyiv if they genuinely seek an end to the war.

We call on both the Americans and the Europeans, who, if the claims about their desire for peace are true, should also use their influence to urge the Ukrainians to carry out this humanitarian operation in Kostiantynivka – said the Kremlin representative.

Peskov also commented on the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the presence in Kostiantynivka of numerous "gray zones" and positions controlled by Ukrainian forces.

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He claims that the city is under the control of Russian troops, and that Moscow is allegedly ready to begin demining there.

The President of Russia said clearly: we state that it is we who control Kostiantynivka, and therefore we are ready to begin demining – Peskov said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian side says it retains control over positions in the city. The Kremlin's claims of full control over Kostiantynivka have no independent confirmation.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that American negotiators had allegedly supported Vladimir Putin's proposal for a humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka. There is no official confirmation of this information from the United States.

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