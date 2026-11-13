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The hypocrisy Putin hides behind: DeepState on the humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Kostiantynivka remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but active fighting for the city continues. DeepState called on Russia to stop the assaults and shelling.

The hypocrisy Putin hides behind: DeepState on the humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka

The best humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka is to stop the assaults and the destruction of the city by Russian shelling. This is what DeepState analysts state, reports UNN.

Details

They point out that Kostiantynivka is currently under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the situation in the city is extremely difficult, as active fighting is taking place over it.

The enemy is infiltrating and attempting to build up its forces for the occupation, but Ukrainian troops are repelling these attempts and making every effort to hold the settlement. The enemy, in turn, is trying to bypass the city and encircle the Ukrainian forces stationed there. Attempts are also being made to prevent this. However, it is worth noting that the best humanitarian mission in Kostiantynivka would be carried out by the Muscovites ceasing their assault operations and stopping the city’s complete destruction through the shelling they are conducting because they are unable to seize the settlement

- the analysts note.

According to them, all other attempts are "hypocrisy behind which Putin is hiding in order to take advantage of the situation for his own benefit on the battlefield."

"Under no circumstances can this be agreed to," DeepState added.

Russian forces have advanced near Kostiantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka - DeepState26.10.26, 03:20 • 14127 views

Context

On November 12, during a meeting with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at the Kremlin, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was ready to organize a humanitarian mission to evacuate people from Kostiantynivka, following the example of Oleshky.

The Office of the President responded to this proposal, stating that, "given" that in Oleshky they brought in equipment and rotated troops under the cover of a humanitarian mission, it is clear what they want in Kostiantynivka."

Ukraine is preparing an additional safe route for residents to leave occupied Oleshky — Lubinets10.11.26, 23:47 • 10463 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleshky
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