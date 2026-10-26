The enemy advanced near Kostyantynivka and Vozdvyzhivka in Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to UNN.

Details

Meanwhile, according to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the Kostyantynivka axis, during the 24 hours leading up to the morning of October 25, Russian troops attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times.

On the Huliaipole axis, where Vozdvyzhivka is located, the enemy also made 13 attempts to advance. The attacks took place near Dobropillia and Bilohiria, as well as toward Verkh nia Tersa, Kopani, Huliaipole, and Yehorivka.

The day before, military observer with the call sign Muchnoy reported the stabilization of Ukrainian positions east of Vozdvyzhivka. According to him, Ukrainian troops occupied new defensive lines; however, the situation on the eastern approaches to the village remained unstable.

To remind you

Ukrainian troops struck drone storage and launch facilities, warehouses, and a command post of the russian federation in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the ability of Russian troops to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine