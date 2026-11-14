Traffic across the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia has been completely blocked – what detour routes are available

In Zaporizhzhia, traffic across the DniproHES dam has been completely blocked in both directions. Previously, restrictions applied in only one direction, but passage is now completely prohibited. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to the official, drivers should take the restrictions into account when planning trips around the city.

Traffic is currently completely blocked in both directions – Semikin reported.

To bypass the DniproHES dam, drivers are advised to use the Arch and Cable-Stayed bridges, as well as the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.

Earlier, the regional authorities reported that traffic had been blocked in only one direction, but the restrictions were subsequently expanded.

The reasons for the complete traffic blockade and the timeline for its restoration have not yet been specified.

We will provide additional information once traffic is restored – the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

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