Bulgaria extends the deadline for negotiations with Ukraine on the sale of nuclear reactors made in russia

The Bulgarian parliament has decided to extend by six months the period granted to the government to negotiate the sale of russian-made nuclear reactor construction equipment to Ukraine. UNN writes about this with reference to Euractiv.

Details

The Bulgarian parliament has approved a decision to extend by six months the deadline for the government to finalize negotiations on the sale of two russian-made nuclear reactors and related equipment to Ukraine.

Bulgaria purchased equipment from russia's atomstroyexport for the construction of two reactors at the Belene NPP more than six years ago, but later abandoned the construction of the nuclear power plant.

The equipment is currently in storage, and Bulgaria expects to sell it to Ukraine. Negotiations on this have been going on for almost two years, and the parliament has obliged the Bulgarian government to conclude a deal at a price of at least 600 million euros, the same amount as the Bulgarian National Electricity Company paid to russia's atomstroyexport.

Earlier this year, the European Commission acknowledged that a potential deal to sell the reactors could be financed from EU aid to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine plans to start construction of four new nuclear units at the Khmelnytsky NPP. Two of them are expected to be built using russian equipment that Ukraine plans to import from Bulgaria. The other two will use American Westinghouse technology.

