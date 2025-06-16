Breaking free from dependence: The EU is discussing ending fossil fuel imports from Russia, with key proposals coming this week

Plans to stop importing Russian energy do not yet correlate with the abandonment of uranium products - the latter is postponed for now.

Details

The EU is taking further steps to reduce energy dependence on Russia. This week, Brussels will announce legal measures to completely stop the import of Russian fossil fuels into the European Union.

But plans to wean the bloc off a smaller, but much more tricky dependency - Russian nuclear technology - are being put on hold for now.

So, uranium remains a problem. According to the FT, EU ministers want to discuss investments in nuclear energy at the next meeting at the beginning of this week. Measures are planned regarding Russian imports of enriched uranium in the context of restrictions on new supply contracts. According to the European Commission, relevant proposals will be submitted and discussed in June.

Sanctions are in effect, but Europe is still strengthening Russia's economy

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, EU countries have paid Russia more than 200 billion euros for fuel. It is known that imports of coal and oil have been sanctioned. Moreover, gas imports should be stopped by 2027.

The problems of Russian nuclear imports are more complex.

According to the Bruegel analytical center, nuclear fuel accounts for only about 700 million euros out of 22 billion euros paid to Russia in 2024. However, officials warn that there is a risk to the EU's energy security. A number of countries believe that Moscow is suddenly able to stop supplies.

The uranium supply chain is significantly complex from a technical point of view, warns Ben McWilliams, a Bruegel research fellow on climate and energy.

Technically speaking, the uranium supply chain is very complex.

According to the expert, a gradual abandonment is needed here.

Reference

The EU has 101 nuclear reactors, 19 of which are Soviet-era VVER reactors.

The European bloc relies on Russia for the supply of about 20-25% of its natural, converted and enriched uranium.

Reactors across the EU often buy Russian spare parts or require maintenance expertise.

Addition

As part of sanctions against the Russian economy, US President Joe Biden introduced a ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia in 2024, with some exceptions.

As a result, Russia introduced a ban on the supply of enriched uranium to nuclear power plants in the United States.

Let's remind

