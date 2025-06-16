Breaking free from dependence: The EU is discussing ending fossil fuel imports from Russia, with key proposals coming this week

$41.450.04
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 5268 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 16364 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 26444 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 40182 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 88768 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 61704 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 65755 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
June 16, 06:27 AM • 57684 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 54930 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76277 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Popular news
While the US has slowed down aid to Ukraine, Europe is increasing it - with Scandinavian countries and Britain among the leadersJune 16, 08:36 AM • 23161 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 49838 views
A cold snap is coming to Ukraine: weatherman tells where and when the temperature will drop 09:18 AM • 8390 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 80361 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 64303 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 64839 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 80959 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 146523 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 218467 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 275960 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 50284 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 71481 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 66622 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 164147 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81925 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

Breaking free from dependence: The EU is discussing ending fossil fuel imports from Russia, with key proposals coming this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 340 views

The EU is preparing to completely abandon imports of fossil fuels from Russia, but plans for uranium are being postponed for now. Sanctions are in place, but the EU is still dependent on Russian nuclear technology.

Breaking free from dependence: The EU is discussing ending fossil fuel imports from Russia, with key proposals coming this week

Plans to stop importing Russian energy do not yet correlate with the abandonment of uranium products - the latter is postponed for now.

UNN reports with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The EU is taking further steps to reduce energy dependence on Russia. This week, Brussels will announce legal measures to completely stop the import of Russian fossil fuels into the European Union.

But plans to wean the bloc off a smaller, but much more tricky dependency - Russian nuclear technology - are being put on hold for now.

So, uranium remains a problem. According to the FT, EU ministers want to discuss investments in nuclear energy at the next meeting at the beginning of this week. Measures are planned regarding Russian imports of enriched uranium in the context of restrictions on new supply contracts. According to the European Commission, relevant proposals will be submitted and discussed in June.

Sanctions are in effect, but Europe is still strengthening Russia's economy

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, EU countries have paid Russia more than 200 billion euros for fuel. It is known that imports of coal and oil have been sanctioned. Moreover, gas imports should be stopped by 2027.

The problems of Russian nuclear imports are more complex.

According to the Bruegel analytical center, nuclear fuel accounts for only about 700 million euros out of 22 billion euros paid to Russia in 2024. However, officials warn that there is a risk to the EU's energy security. A number of countries believe that Moscow is suddenly able to stop supplies.

Among millions of tenders, plans for 11 nuclear military bases of the Russian Federation have been revealed: hundreds of object diagrams.28.05.25, 14:57 • 3638 views

The uranium supply chain is significantly complex from a technical point of view, warns Ben McWilliams, a Bruegel research fellow on climate and energy.

Technically speaking, the uranium supply chain is very complex.

According to the expert, a gradual abandonment is needed here.

Reference

The EU has 101 nuclear reactors, 19 of which are Soviet-era VVER reactors.

The European bloc relies on Russia for the supply of about 20-25% of its natural, converted and enriched uranium.

Reactors across the EU often buy Russian spare parts or require maintenance expertise.

Addition

As part of sanctions against the Russian economy, US President Joe Biden introduced a ban on imports of enriched uranium from Russia in 2024, with some exceptions.

As a result, Russia introduced a ban on the supply of enriched uranium to nuclear power plants in the United States.

Let's remind

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that no additional damage was detected after Israel's strikes at Iranian enrichment facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia plans further attacks against Ukrainian energy, in particular, there is a threat to the infrastructure of nuclear generation.

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks10.06.25, 16:16 • 46522 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Financial Times
European Union
Joe Biden
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
