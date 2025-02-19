Brazil's former president accused of attempting a coup: what he faces

Brazil's Prosecutor General's Office has filed charges against former President Jair Bolsonaro for attempting a coup d'état. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators found that Bolsonaro, along with 33 other people, including both civilians and military personnel, participated in a conspiracy to influence the country's democratic system. He was charged with five counts, including the creation of a criminal group and interference in the electoral process.

The charges were the result of an extensive investigation that proved that the organized group acted in a coordinated manner to prevent the transfer of power to newly elected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. These actions culminated in the seizure of government buildings in the country's capital, when Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the presidential palace, parliament and the Supreme Court.

The former president himself denies any involvement in the plot, claiming political pressure from the current government. He was in the United States at the time of the attack on state institutions by his supporters, which raised additional questions about his role in these events.

The case could have serious political and legal consequences not only for Bolsonaro, but also for all those involved in the attempt to disrupt the democratic process in Brazil.

Brazilian President did not go to BRICS because he fell at home, hit his head and was hospitalized