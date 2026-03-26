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Brad Pitt spotted in Amsterdam filming "Apex"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1650 views

The actor plays the lead role in Edward Berger's new film "Apex". The plot of the film tells the story of the protagonist's search for his missing wife across Europe.

Brad Pitt spotted in Amsterdam filming "Apex"

Brad Pitt was spotted filming "Apex" in Amsterdam, where the actor appeared in an unusual look with disheveled hair, a scar on his forehead, and a worn-out sweater. According to Bild, this is not about health problems, but about a role in a new dramatic film directed by Oscar-winning director Edward Berger, reports UNN.

Details

The filming takes place in the city center, near the Amstel River and on one of the canals. Streets were closed for the scenes, decorations with garbage and posters were installed, and one of the scenes was filmed on a houseboat.

Despite the makeup and barriers, some passers-by still recognized the actor and filmed him. Videos appeared online showing Pitt joking with colleagues and rehearsing scenes with young actress Coco Greenstone.

Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million01.09.25, 13:27 • 72871 view

According to the plot of the film, Pitt's character and his wife move from Australia to Ireland, but after his wife's trip home, she disappears, and the character sets off on a search across Europe. Earlier, filming took place in Greece, and now the team is working in the Netherlands. When the film will be released is not yet known.

Brad Pitt warns young actors not to star in superhero movies or join franchises03.07.25, 11:05 • 2311 views

Antonina Tumanova

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