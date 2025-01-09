BP takes a step towards reducing the fine for failure to clarify data in the Transfer Pricing Code

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12093, which proposes to give citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late updating of military registration data, UNN reports .

Thus, 231 MPs voted in favor in the first reading. The draft law proposes to amend the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (hereinafter - the Code), in particular:

⦁ to add a new Article 2799, which would allow a person held administratively liable under Articles 210 and 2101 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to file an application with the TCC and the JV, in which he or she would independently report the fact of committing the said offense and give consent to the consideration of the case in his or her absence;

⦁ to supplement Article 3003 with a new Article 3003, which would allow a person brought to administrative liability in accordance with the procedure provided for in Article 2799 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to voluntarily pay 50% of the amount of the fine imposed within 10 calendar days from the date the decision comes into force.

In addition, it is proposed to amend a number of other articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses to bring them in line with the provisions proposed by the draft law.It is expected that the adoption of these changes will have a positive impact on th

⦁ encouraging persons liable for military service to update their data in accordance with the Rules of Military Registration of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1487 of December 30, 2022, through the Electronic Office of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;

⦁ Ensuring that the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists is filled with information on the personal data of a large number of citizens liable for military service;

It is also envisaged to improve the procedure for reviewing administrative offenses under Articles 210, 2101 of the Code of Administrative Offenses during the special period and to allow citizens who have not specified their data without valid reasons to voluntarily pay 50% of the minimum sanction of the article by applying to the MCC and JV through the Electronic Office of a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.

We would like to add that failure to clarify personal data within 60 days without valid reasons is an administrative offense punishable by a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

The explanatory note to the draft law states that in 2024, more than 6,000,000 citizens liable for military service did not update their personal data through the administrative service center or through the electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, or in a district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support within 60 days of the entry into force of the Presidential Decree on the announcement of mobilization.