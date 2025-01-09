BP takes a step towards reducing the fine for failure to clarify data in the Transfer Pricing Code

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129721 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130516 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109598 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 159219 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104298 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113880 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117112 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 67687 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123174 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121528 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 61105 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 75276 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136923 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164865 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 159221 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187293 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 121528 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 123174 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140627 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132438 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149858 views
Actual
BP takes a step towards reducing the fine for failure to clarify data in the Transfer Pricing Code

BP takes a step towards reducing the fine for failure to clarify data in the Transfer Pricing Code

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23993 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported a draft law on a 50% discount on the fine for late updating of military registration data. More than 6 million people liable for military service did not update their data in 2024.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading draft law No. 12093, which proposes to give citizens a 50% discount when paying a fine for late updating of military registration data, UNN reports .

Thus, 231 MPs voted in favor in the first reading. The draft law proposes to amend the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (hereinafter - the Code), in particular:

⦁ to add a new Article 2799, which would allow a person held administratively liable under Articles 210 and 2101 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to file an application with the TCC and the JV, in which he or she would independently report the fact of committing the said offense and give consent to the consideration of the case in his or her absence;

⦁ to supplement Article 3003 with a new Article 3003, which would allow a person brought to administrative liability in accordance with the procedure provided for in Article 2799 of the Code of Administrative Offenses to voluntarily pay 50% of the amount of the fine imposed within 10 calendar days from the date the decision comes into force.

In addition, it is proposed to amend a number of other articles of the Code of Administrative Offenses to bring them in line with the provisions proposed by the draft law.It is expected that the adoption of these changes will have a positive impact on th

⦁ encouraging persons liable for military service to update their data in accordance with the Rules of Military Registration of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1487 of December 30, 2022, through the Electronic Office of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists;

⦁ Ensuring that the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists is filled with information on the personal data of a large number of citizens liable for military service;

It is also envisaged to improve the procedure for reviewing administrative offenses under Articles 210, 2101 of the Code of Administrative Offenses during the special period and to allow citizens who have not specified their data without valid reasons to voluntarily pay 50% of the minimum sanction of the article by applying to the MCC and JV through the Electronic Office of a person liable for military service, conscript, or reservist.

We would like to add that failure to clarify personal data within 60 days without valid reasons is an administrative offense punishable by a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.  

The explanatory note to the draft law states that in 2024, more than 6,000,000 citizens liable for military service did not update their personal data through the administrative service center or through the electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service, reservist, or in a district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support within 60 days of the entry into force of the Presidential Decree on the announcement of mobilization.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising