Belarusian Defense Ministry suspects Pokemon Go game of gathering intelligence on the country's military bases

Minsk suggests that the mobile game Pokemon Go could be used to gather intelligence on Belarusian aviation. This was stated by the head of the department of the main department of ideological work of the Ministry of Defense, Alexander Ivanov, Belarusian media reported, UNN reported.

Details

While discussing the activities of intelligence and spies, Ivanov mentioned a children's game that was very popular among teenagers in different countries.

Let's take the game Pokemon Go, shall we? About ten years ago, it was very popular. What was the point? All teenagers and children were using some kind of application: you turn on the camera, augmented reality, and look for some rare Pokemon, collect them in a collection - Ivanov says.

According to the military, most of the various “Pokémon” were on the territory of military facilities, in particular at the aviation base.

Where did you see the most Pokémon, when you think about it? On the territory of the 50th air base, where there is a runway, where there is a lot of military aircraft, there were the most Pokémon. Is this not intelligence information - The Belarusian military emphasizes.

Recall

Belarusian security services detained a Japanese mansuspected of espionage. He allegedly collected data on border areas, military facilities, and the socio-economic situation in Belarus.