Beckham family scandal escalates: witness to Brooklyn's wedding incident emerges

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 130 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 10335 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 9718 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 13302 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 33107 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 53889 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46656 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 75815 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40645 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 63877 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Publications
Exclusives
Nausėda: Greenland dispute overshadows war in Ukraine and plays into Russia's handsJanuary 21, 03:33 AM • 10065 views
Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in NATO structures - WPJanuary 21, 04:04 AM • 5884 views
Trump's plane made an emergency landing en route to Davos due to electrical wiring issuesJanuary 21, 04:33 AM • 17250 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 15811 views
Republicans begin to resist Trump's Greenland push - FT08:33 AM • 15220 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 130 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 1418 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 10336 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 40839 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 75818 views
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ali Khamenei
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Davos
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 1402 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 15949 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 20435 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 26418 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 27196 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Beckham family scandal escalates: witness to Brooklyn's wedding incident emerges

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, has spoken out about his strained relationship with his parents. He revealed that his mother ruined his first dance at his wedding.

Beckham family scandal escalates: witness to Brooklyn's wedding incident emerges

Recently, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son stated that he has a difficult relationship with his celebrity parents. The man added that he can no longer remain silent. The situation surrounding the Beckham family's relationships gained new resonance after Brooklyn Beckham's public statements regarding events at his wedding to Nicola Peltz. This is reported by UNN with reference to Unilad.

Details

At the same time, the publication itself refers to a comment from a person who was present at the celebration and publicly supported Brooklyn's version.

It refers to the 2022 wedding, during which, according to Brooklyn, the planned scenario for the newlyweds' first dance was disrupted.

In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where my romantic dance with my wife was supposed to be, but instead my mother was waiting to dance with me... She danced with me very inappropriately in front of everyone. I have never felt so humiliated and uncomfortable in my life.

- Brooklyn stated, describing the situation.

After this incident became public on social media, one of the event's guests - British DJ Fat Tony's partner Stavros Agapiou - left a comment confirming Brooklyn's words:

I was there, and she did it. He's telling the truth.

- such a phrase was heard.

Subsequently, this comment was deleted, but later another, more restrained reaction appeared.

Good for you for finally speaking out.

- summarized the wedding guest.

The discussion of the situation surrounding the celebrity family does not subside, and each new detail only reinforces assumptions about a deep rift in Brooklyn's relationship with his parents.

Recall

Former England national football team player David Beckham spoke publicly for the first time amid a high-profile conflict with his eldest son Brooklyn, who effectively announced a break in relations with his parents and reported how they interfered in his life.

Stanislav Karmazin

David Beckham
Social network
Marriage