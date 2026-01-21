Beckham family scandal escalates: witness to Brooklyn's wedding incident emerges

Recently, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son stated that he has a difficult relationship with his celebrity parents. The man added that he can no longer remain silent. The situation surrounding the Beckham family's relationships gained new resonance after Brooklyn Beckham's public statements regarding events at his wedding to Nicola Peltz. This is reported by UNN with reference to Unilad.

Details

At the same time, the publication itself refers to a comment from a person who was present at the celebration and publicly supported Brooklyn's version.

It refers to the 2022 wedding, during which, according to Brooklyn, the planned scenario for the newlyweds' first dance was disrupted.

In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where my romantic dance with my wife was supposed to be, but instead my mother was waiting to dance with me... She danced with me very inappropriately in front of everyone. I have never felt so humiliated and uncomfortable in my life. - Brooklyn stated, describing the situation.

After this incident became public on social media, one of the event's guests - British DJ Fat Tony's partner Stavros Agapiou - left a comment confirming Brooklyn's words:

I was there, and she did it. He's telling the truth. - such a phrase was heard.

Subsequently, this comment was deleted, but later another, more restrained reaction appeared.

Good for you for finally speaking out. - summarized the wedding guest.

The discussion of the situation surrounding the celebrity family does not subside, and each new detail only reinforces assumptions about a deep rift in Brooklyn's relationship with his parents.

Recall

Former England national football team player David Beckham spoke publicly for the first time amid a high-profile conflict with his eldest son Brooklyn, who effectively announced a break in relations with his parents and reported how they interfered in his life.