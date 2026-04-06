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Basketball and Media: How the First Media Slam in the Capital Went

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

An open media event of the Superleague GGBET with the participation of the FBU and clubs took place in the capital. The event discussed the results of the season and awarded prizes for the Cup.

Basketball and Media: How the First Media Slam in the Capital Went

On April 4, Kyiv hosted Media Slam — the first open media event in the history of the Superleague, organized by the Basketball Federation of Ukraine with the support of title sponsor GGBET. The meeting format brought together organizers, clubs, players, and media representatives for a frank dialogue about Ukrainian basketball off the court, UNN reports.

During the event, the results of the Superleague GGBET regular season, the performances of the men's and women's national teams of Ukraine were discussed, and the symbolic five of the regular championship was awarded. Speakers included FBU Secretary General Volodymyr Drabikovsky, BC "Kyiv-Basket" head coach Dmytro Zabirchenko, as well as Superleague players Mykhailo Bublyk (BC "Kyiv-Basket") and Anton Buts (BC "Zaporizhzhia"). In addition, GGBET UA CEO Serhii Mishchenko presented BC "Kyiv-Basket" with a cash certificate for winning the Ukrainian Cup.

"We entered Ukrainian basketball not for a logo on a banner — for us, this is a systemic story. We see how interest in basketball is growing, and we want to be part of this growth. And when Kyiv-Basket wins the Cup — it is important that such victories do not go unnoticed. The hotter the competition — the stronger Ukrainian basketball," said Serhii Mishchenko, CEO of GGBET UA.

"The GGBET Superleague regular season was one of the strongest in recent years. Nine teams played a full championship despite all the challenges. This time, the competition reached another level — the leader lost points and lost the Cup, outsiders won against favorites. It was difficult to predict the final table. The playoffs are ahead, and we are sure — it will be very interesting," commented Volodymyr Drabikovsky, Secretary General of the FBU.

GGBET is the title sponsor of the Ukrainian Basketball Championship "Superleague" GGBET, as well as the title sponsor of the men's and women's national basketball teams of Ukraine. Media Slam was the first event of this format in the history of the Superleague — an open dialogue between organizers, clubs, players, and media off the court. The meeting participants discussed not only the results of the regular season but also the performances of the national teams, playoff prospects, and the development of the championship in wartime conditions. The speakers noted the increased competitiveness of the league, the return of fans to the stands, and the challenges that clubs overcome every season.

The GGBET Superleague has already moved to the playoff stage — the eight best teams of the regular season continue to fight for the championship.

In the first playoff matches, "Dnipro" defeated "Cherkasy Monkeys" — 93:62, "Kyiv-Basket" was stronger than "Zaporizhzhia" — 73:64, "Kharkiv Falcons" won against "Niko-Basket" — 89:81, "Rivne" won away against "Prykarpattia-Hoverla" — 71:79.

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GGBET operates in accordance with licenses dated August 23, 2023, issued in accordance with KRAIL decisions No. 128 and No. 129 dated August 8, 2023.

Antonina Tumanova

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