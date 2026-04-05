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Kyiv • UNN

 • 3178 views

In the French commune of Val-de-Sos, a 40-year-old skier died under a snowdrift. Rescuers were unable to help the man, who lived near Toulouse.

Avalanche in the Pyrenees claims the life of a 40-year-old skier from Toulouse

A skier died in the Pyrenees mountain range in France due to an avalanche. This was reported by UNN with reference to thelocal.fr.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the Pyrenean commune of Val-de-Sos on Saturday, April 4. As established by the media, a 40-year-old man was caught in an avalanche while skiing.

Mountain rescue services came to his aid, but they failed to save him. The media also established that the avalanche victim lived in the same region, near the city of Toulouse.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that bad weather covered the Abruzzo region in Italy. Due to the overflowing Pescara River, 80 families were evacuated and bridges were closed.

UNN also reported that in January 2026, a series of avalanches in the Italian Alps killed two people and injured several others.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
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Pyrenees
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