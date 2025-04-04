Billions of insects, mostly flies, migrate through the Pyrenees mountain pass between France and Spain every year, playing an
important role as pollinators, pest controllers, and nutrient transporters.
Archaeologists have discovered a 2200-year-old Iron Age settlement on the Iberian Peninsula that was devastated by a sudden fire. The discovery provides insight into the lifestyle and economy of the ancient people.
Chinese President Xi Jinping made no concessions during his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, despite efforts to
improve tense relations over trade disputes and Beijing's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Macron and Xi had lunch at a mountain restaurant 2,150 meters above sea level in the Pyrenees, where they discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and trade issues in an unusual diplomatic setting.