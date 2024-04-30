ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88476 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108963 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251599 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165670 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Austria's OMV initiated arbitration against Gazprom

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24071 views

OMV initiates arbitration proceedings against Gazprom.

The head of Austrian oil, gas and chemical company OMV Alfred Stern said that the company will initiate arbitration proceedings against Gazprom, reports tagesschau, writes UNN.

Details

Austrian oil, gas and chemical company OMV has initiated arbitration proceedings against Gazprom over its participation in a Russian gas field, the head of OMV told the Austrian news agency APA. It is a question of "preserving OMV's contractual rights".

The partly state-owned company, based in Vienna, is listed as owning a nearly 25 percent stake in the West Siberian Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field, but has been expropriated by Russia. OMV has initiated several arbitration proceedings, Stern said.

"Gazprom", in turn, as indicated, wants to prevent this from happening. According to Russian court documents, the state-owned gas giant has also filed a lawsuit against OMV and other energy suppliers such as CEZ and Slovakia's ZSE.

Austria clears the way for increased gas supplies from the West: aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas06.03.2024, 16:03 • 24871 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

