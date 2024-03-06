Austria clears the way for increased gas supplies from the West: aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas

Austria has cleared the way for the expansion of the gas pipeline between Germany and the Alpine republic. The Council of Ministers in Vienna has approved the relevant energy package, tagesschau reports, UNN writes.

Details

Austria is to become more independent and resilient to crises by expanding the West Austrian Gas Pipeline (WAG) to about 40 kilometers, Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has explained. The goal is to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

