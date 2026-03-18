The ATESH partisan movement announced a sabotage at a railway junction near Simferopol. According to their data, agents managed to destroy a locomotive that cannot be quickly restored. The movement's activists reported this on their Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

The operation was carried out on the eve of March 18 – the date Russia calls the "day of reunification" of Crimea.

Logistics disrupted in the Zaporizhzhia direction

The movement reported that this railway line is used to supply Russian units in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where active hostilities are ongoing.

The destruction of the locomotive effectively blocked these supplies – units were left without planned replenishment of supplies – noted ATESH.

This refers to the delivery of ammunition, spare parts, and other resources for equipment, which directly affects the combat capability of Russian forces on the front line.

ATESH movement reported sabotage at the headquarters of a Russian brigade in Severodonetsk