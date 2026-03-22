Photo: t.me/atesh_ua

An agent of the "ATESH" partisan movement within the ranks of the Russian occupation army carried out an act of sabotage in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. He set fire to a military vehicle of his unit - the Z-marked car burned to ashes and is beyond repair. This is reported by UNN with reference to the "ATESH" movement.

Details

According to the partisans, this was done by their agent from the 123rd separate artillery brigade of the Russian army, operating in the Lyman direction. This is not the first such act of sabotage, and not the first person from this direction who has contacted "ATESH".

More and more military personnel are contacting us independently - particularly from the Lyman direction. The reason is one: the command sends people into assaults without training, equipment, or any hope of return. Some of them choose another path - to act from within, before it's too late - states the "ATESH" post.

Additionally

The city of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast, which the Russians occupied in June 2022, is one of the key rear hubs of the Lyman direction: equipment, personnel, and logistics are concentrated here, ensuring the operation of artillery against Ukrainian positions.

But the rear for Putin's army has long ceased to be safe. Strike after strike, we will destroy Putin's fascist system from within - states the "ATESH" post.

Recall

Agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement exposed a network of ammunition depots of the Russian army in the occupied Donbas. Some of the depots have already been destroyed, and the remaining facilities are under threat of liquidation.