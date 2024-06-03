ukenru
Appropriated funds of tourists for climbing Hoverla: officials of the Carpathian National Park will appear in court

Appropriated funds of tourists for climbing Hoverla: officials of the Carpathian National Park will appear in court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31928 views

Officials of the Carpathian National Park embezzled at least 617,000 hryvnias from tourists, illegally embezzling cash from the sale of tickets for climbing Hoverla, and now they face up to 8 years in prison for misappropriation of property through abuse of official position.

Officials of the Carpathian National Park, who embezzled funds from tourists for climbing Hoverla, will appear in court, reports UNN with reference to the state Bureau of investigation.

... we have completed a pre-trial investigation against the deputy director of the Carpathian National Nature Park and a cashier who organized a scheme of illegal enrichment when selling tickets for climbing Hoverla. The indictment was sent to the court 

- the message says.

Details

It is established that the official registered his friend to work as a ticket cashier on a tourist route when climbing Hoverla. The man did not issue some checks to tourist groups and individual tourists. He also reported daily to the manager on the amounts of unaccounted cash collected and took it to the Office of the deputy director. Then they divided the funds among themselves.

The most "fruitful" period was from the end of August to the beginning of September, when many groups climb Hoverla on the occasion of the Independence Day of Ukraine. Then the businessmen put in their pockets 50-60 thousand UAH a day. The illegal scheme was in effect from June to October 2023.

Economic expertise proved that in this way officials appropriated at least 617 thousand hryvnias.

Therefore, the deputy director and cashier are accused of misappropriation of someone else's property by abuse of official position, committed by prior agreement by a group of persons (Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

The penalty provided for in the article is imprisonment for up to eight years.

The deputy director was suspended from his duties, and the cashier was dismissed from his job. Also, the court chose a preventive measure for both defendants – house arrest. A civil claim was filed against the accused in order to compensate for the damage caused.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Ivano-Frankivsk specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Western Region.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

