Another registry in Ukraine resumed its work after the Russian cyberattack: what does it change

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63131 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151446 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129561 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137024 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173535 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165931 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104532 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113982 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133086 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132131 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 51488 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101862 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104076 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173535 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165931 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193608 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182764 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132124 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133075 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143616 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135185 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152317 views
Actual
Another registry in Ukraine resumed its work after the Russian cyberattack: what does it change

Another registry in Ukraine resumed its work after the Russian cyberattack: what does it change

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30012 views

The Civil Registry Office has restored the ability to enter data on births, marriages, divorces and other acts of civil status. Tomorrow, data exchange with the tax office, the Pension Fund of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense, as well as online services in Diia, will resume.

Another registry, the Civil Registry Office, which suffered from a large-scale Russian cyberattack, has reopened today. Civil registry offices have restored the ability to enter information about birth, marriage, divorce, name change and death, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice .

"All documents that you received in paper form during the temporary shutdown of the registry are now being entered into the electronic system by our specialists. Your certificates remain valid, and their digital copies will soon appear in the registry," the agency said.

Ministry of Justice: data leakage due to cyberattack on state registries not confirmed20.12.24, 11:51 • 18682 views

The Ministry of Justice noted that tomorrow they will resume data exchange with other government agencies: The State Tax Service of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Tomorrow, a number of online services available in Diia will also start working. Parents of three children under the age of 18 will once again be able to apply for a deferral from mobilization.

"This means that your data will again automatically get to the above-mentioned government agencies," the agency summarized.

Three key notary registries resume work in Ukraine after cyberattack30.12.24, 10:25 • 21726 views

Earlier, the three main notary registries resumed operation.

They have become affordable:

- Unified register of powers of attorney,

- The hereditary register and

- Unified register of special forms of notarial documents.

The team of specialists from the Ministry of Justice, together with specialists from the Cyber Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Cyber Police and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, continues to work 24/7 to restore the registers that were targeted by a large-scale cyber attack by Russians as soon as possible.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyTechnologies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising