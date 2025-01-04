Another registry in Ukraine resumed its work after the Russian cyberattack: what does it change

Another registry, the Civil Registry Office, which suffered from a large-scale Russian cyberattack, has reopened today. Civil registry offices have restored the ability to enter information about birth, marriage, divorce, name change and death, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice .

"All documents that you received in paper form during the temporary shutdown of the registry are now being entered into the electronic system by our specialists. Your certificates remain valid, and their digital copies will soon appear in the registry," the agency said.

Ministry of Justice: data leakage due to cyberattack on state registries not confirmed

The Ministry of Justice noted that tomorrow they will resume data exchange with other government agencies: The State Tax Service of Ukraine, the Pension Fund of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Tomorrow, a number of online services available in Diia will also start working. Parents of three children under the age of 18 will once again be able to apply for a deferral from mobilization.

"This means that your data will again automatically get to the above-mentioned government agencies," the agency summarized.

Three key notary registries resume work in Ukraine after cyberattack

Earlier, the three main notary registries resumed operation.

They have become affordable:

- Unified register of powers of attorney,

- The hereditary register and

- Unified register of special forms of notarial documents.

The team of specialists from the Ministry of Justice, together with specialists from the Cyber Security Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Cyber Police and the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, continues to work 24/7 to restore the registers that were targeted by a large-scale cyber attack by Russians as soon as possible.