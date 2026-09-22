An F-16 fighter jet crashed near a U.S. base in Germany; one person was injured

A U.S. military aircraft crashed in Germany. The accident occurred near the U.S. Spangdahlem military base in the Eifel district of the federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, UNN reports, citing DW.

According to preliminary data, one person was injured in the incident, the district authorities reported.

Emergency services have been dispatched to the crash site. Spangdahlem is home to an F-16 fighter squadron comprising approximately 20 aircraft.

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in the United States: the pilot ejected, two police officers were hospitalized