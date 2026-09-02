An explosion occurred near a train station in Germany, injuring Ukrainians

Two young Ukrainians were injured in an explosion near a railway station in Augsburg, Germany, UNN reports, citing DW.

Details

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old young man (both citizens of Ukraine) sustained minor injuries, local police reported. Investigators believe that the Ukrainians were injured accidentally, simply walking past the device left in the passageway at the moment it exploded, dpa writes.

The causes of the nighttime explosion near Augsburg railway station remain unclear, and an investigation is ongoing. The explosion damaged windows in a large building complex adjacent to the station that houses several medical offices and a number of shops. Police did not confirm the speculation that it could have been a targeted terrorist attack against one of them, calling it "mere speculation."

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