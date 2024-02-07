An enemy drone attacks a car in Dnipropetrovs'k region: two people are wounded

An enemy drone hit a car in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, two people were injured in the attack, UNN reports.

"An enemy drone hit a car in the Marhanets community. Two people were injured. A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger," said the head of the JMA.

Lysak emphasized that the enemy is mocking civilians and will not get away with it.

