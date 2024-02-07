Drone Attack on Dnipropetrovs'k Region: Almost All Municipal Equipment Destroyed in Novomoskovsk

Russian occupation forces attacked Novomoskovsk in Dnipropetrovs'k region at night. As a result of the shelling, almost all municipal equipment in the city was destroyed. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

Lysak explained that Russian drones had beaten up a company that is engaged in the improvement of the city. Now the utility company has virtually nothing to clean the streets or clear the snow.

Almost all municipal equipment in Novomoskovsk was destroyed in a night attack. Tractors, excavators, multifunctional machines, a dump truck... - said the head of the Dnipro Regional State Administration.

Addendum

He also said that in the morning in Pavlohrad region, Ukrainian air defense shot down one Russian missile. However, there were "hits" on an infrastructure facility. There are no preliminary casualties or injuries.

Recall

A massive Russian air attack on February 7 killed one person and dozens were injured in 6 regions of Ukraine, damaging buildings, gas networks and communications.

