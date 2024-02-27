An elderly woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling of a settlement in Kherson Region

Today, February 27, the Russian army shelled a village in Kherson region, killing an 82-year-old woman, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

the Russian army killed an elderly resident of Veletynske village. At about 16:20, the occupiers shelled the village. One of the hits was on a residential building - Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, an 82-year-old woman died on the spot from her wounds.

Addendum

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Kherson regionyesterday, damaging houses, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and wounding three people.