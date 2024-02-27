$41.340.03
An elderly woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling of a settlement in Kherson Region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32573 views

An 82-year-old woman was killed by Russian army shelling of a village in Kherson region.

An elderly woman was killed as a result of enemy shelling of a settlement in Kherson Region

Today, February 27, the Russian army shelled a village in Kherson region, killing an 82-year-old woman, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

the Russian army killed an elderly resident of Veletynske village.  At about 16:20, the occupiers shelled the village. One of the hits was on a residential building

- Prokudin wrote on social media.

According to him, an 82-year-old woman died on the spot from her wounds. 

Addendum 

Russian troops shelled several settlements in Kherson regionyesterday, damaging houses, hitting critical infrastructure in Kherson and wounding three people. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Kherson
