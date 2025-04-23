An 18-year-old youth was rescued from occupation: details

An 18-year-old boy was returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The boy lived under the threat of mobilization into the enemy's army and tried to escape from the occupation on his own. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in Telegram, writes UNN.

"An 18-year-old boy was returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The boy was deprived of parental care. Shortly before the full-scale invasion, he entered college and dreamed of getting a profession," Prokudin said.

After the start of the full-scale war, the city was occupied, and, according to Prokudin, the young man lived every day under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. He tried to leave on his own several times, but could not.

The boy's rescue became possible within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative with the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, which organized a safe route and support.

Now the boy is safe, in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

During the large-scale war, Ukraine managed to return almost 1275 children from Russia and the occupied territories. Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, stated that the Russian Federation only understands the language of force and is committing genocide.