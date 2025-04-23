An 18-year-old youth was rescued from occupation: details

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12206 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 19858 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44745 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78396 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118184 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104530 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121087 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174413 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126738 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227771 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
1m/s
21%
750 mm
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18093 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 18945 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64484 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118197 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84310 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23509 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23554 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53870 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44818 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90032 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

An 18-year-old youth was rescued from occupation: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

An 18-year-old boy who sought to avoid mobilization into the Russian army has been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The boy, deprived of parental care, tried to escape from the occupation on his own, but failed.

An 18-year-old youth was rescued from occupation: details

An 18-year-old boy was returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The boy lived under the threat of mobilization into the enemy's army and tried to escape from the occupation on his own. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"An 18-year-old boy was returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. The boy was deprived of parental care. Shortly before the full-scale invasion, he entered college and dreamed of getting a profession," Prokudin said.

After the start of the full-scale war, the city was occupied, and, according to Prokudin, the young man lived every day under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. He tried to leave on his own several times, but could not.

The boy's rescue became possible within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative with the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, which organized a safe route and support.

Now the boy is safe, in the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Let us remind you

During the large-scale war, Ukraine managed to return almost 1275 children from Russia and the occupied territories. Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, stated that the Russian Federation only understands the language of force and is committing genocide.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Brent
$68.51
Bitcoin
$94,288.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.47
Золото
$3,333.01
Ethereum
$1,791.33