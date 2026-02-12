Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"

Singer Alina Grosu told fans that she is pregnant with a boy. The Ukrainian show business star published a corresponding video on her official Instagram page on February 12, UNN reports.

Details

Our little universe, our boy. Now I can say it out loud. P.s. and yes, I'm shocked myself - Grosu captioned the video.

In them, the singer and her beloved spray blue paint, which symbolizes the gender of her firstborn.

The footage was shot to Alina Grosu's own song "Voloshky".

Recall

Earlier, media outlets repeatedly published information that the Ukrainian show business star was pregnant but was hiding it from her fans.

Recently, Grosu herself published a frank post in which she confirmed that she is expecting her first child. She added that she had not been able to get pregnant for a long time, so the child, who is about to be born, has truly become long-awaited for the young family.