Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"

Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS
February 11, 07:42 PM • 17977 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 31689 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 25036 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 24556 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 23210 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 34327 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19791 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
February 11, 09:46 AM • 22091 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
February 11, 09:00 AM • 41332 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Night attack on Odesa: one injured, infrastructure facility and business center damaged
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the city
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical Scandals
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore them
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 41338 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her finger
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollars
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - Media
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Ukrainian show diva frankly spoke about the fact that she could not get pregnant for a long time and the future appearance of the baby would be a real miracle for her.

Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"

Singer Alina Grosu told fans that she is pregnant with a boy. The Ukrainian show business star published a corresponding video on her official Instagram page on February 12, UNN reports.

Details

Our little universe, our boy. Now I can say it out loud. P.s. and yes, I'm shocked myself

- Grosu captioned the video.

In them, the singer and her beloved spray blue paint, which symbolizes the gender of her firstborn.

The footage was shot to Alina Grosu's own song "Voloshky".

Recall

Earlier, media outlets repeatedly published information that the Ukrainian show business star was pregnant but was hiding it from her fans.

Recently, Grosu herself published a frank post in which she confirmed that she is expecting her first child. She added that she had not been able to get pregnant for a long time, so the child, who is about to be born, has truly become long-awaited for the young family.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyCultureUNN Lite
Musician
Social network