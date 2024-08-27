Air alert announced in Kyiv and several regions: residents are asked to take shelter
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Ukraine. The Kyiv City State Administration urges all residents to immediately go to civil defense shelters.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This is reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , UNN reports.
Attention! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv.
We ask everyone to go to civil defense shelters immediately
The Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy ballistic missiles at Vasylkiv and Obukhiv.