AFU struck Russian command center in Mariupol and enemy positions in Zaporizhzhia

On the night of March 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular, struck a control point of a unit from the Rubicon center in occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Also, a repair unit of the Russian army in the settlement of Khliborobne, Zaporizhzhia region, and a command and observation post of an occupying unit in the settlement of Paraskoviivka, Donetsk region, were hit.

The extent of the damage and enemy losses are being clarified. The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important military targets of the enemy both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation until the complete cessation of armed aggression against Ukraine. – reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The GUR showed footage of round-the-clock destruction of Russian equipment and infantry in southern Ukraine