Ukrainian intelligence officers continue to actively destroy enemy forces on the southern front. Throughout March, effective combat operations by HUR units were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia direction. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, during the month, soldiers of the Department of Active Actions struck at the infantry, equipment, shelters, and drones of the occupation army.

The agency notes that combat operations are conducted around the clock - both day and night. Infantry units, artillery, and unmanned system operators are involved in performing tasks.

Day and night, infantrymen, artillerymen, and specialists of the HUR's unmanned systems hunt down every occupier who came with weapons to Ukrainian soil - the report says.

The HUR also released a video with footage of the combat operations of Ukrainian intelligence officers.

The agency emphasizes that the fight continues and calls on those willing to join the units.

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