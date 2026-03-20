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Raped two underage boys - a Russian assault trooper-pedophile eliminated at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Defense Forces destroyed an occupier who raped children and went to war from a penal colony. The occupier fought as part of the 9th regiment and died immediately after arrival.

Raped two underage boys - a Russian assault trooper-pedophile eliminated at the front
Photo: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian assault trooper-pedophile Andrey Vlasov, born in 1992. The man was serving a sentence for violent acts against minor children but signed a contract with the Russian army and fought against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Details

He served in the 9th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 18th Guards Motorized Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces. In 2022 and 2023, Vlasov committed violent acts against two boys born in 2010, taking advantage of their helplessness – the victims were 11-12 years old at the time of the crime.

Despite committing serious crimes, Vlasov signed a contract with the Russian army in September 2025.

The training was formal: already on November 15, the pedophile was sent to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, from where he immediately went to the front line. Life at the front for Vlasov turned out to be short – almost immediately after arriving at his positions, he was eliminated

 - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the Russian army continues the systemic practice of recruiting individuals who should be serving sentences for serious crimes.

Such people are given weapons, effectively encouraging violence and impunity. Upon their return, such people pose a direct threat to Russian society itself, committing new crimes

- the post states.

Recall

Over the past day, March 19, 201 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched 92 air strikes, dropping 257 guided aerial bombs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
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The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
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