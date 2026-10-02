After a botched execution, Christa Pike is unconscious and on a ventilator in critical condition

50-year-old Krista Pike, who survived a botched lethal injection execution in Tennessee, remains in critical condition. The woman is unconscious, intubated, and connected to a ventilator, NBC News reports, citing her attorneys, writes UNN.

Details

Krista remains in critical condition and is receiving medical care due to the devastating consequences of Wednesday evening’s events. She is in critical condition, unconscious, intubated, and receiving mechanical ventilation – her attorneys said.

According to them, doctors are treating Pike for serious complications from the administration of pentobarbital during the execution attempt. She also sustained significant injuries to both arms.

Survived an execution attempt

Pike’s execution was attempted on September 30. According to NBC News, the procedure lasted more than two hours, and the woman survived the administration of two lethal doses of the drug. During the procedure, she complained of severe pain and said she felt as though her arm was "exploding."

Execution in Tennessee halted after failed injection of Christa Pike

The attorneys petitioned the court to preserve all evidence related to the botched execution. They accuse the Tennessee Department of Correction of violating protocols and failing to prepare properly for the procedure. The department itself said it would not comment on the ongoing court proceedings.

Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of her classmate, Colleen Slemmer. She was set to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in approximately 200 years.

Krista Pike’s condition revealed, after she survived an execution in US