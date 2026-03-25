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Additional train services to the Carpathians launched in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

The carrier has scheduled additional services from Kyiv to Dnipro and Lviv, as well as between Lviv and Odesa. The route from Kyiv has been extended to Yaremche and Vorokhta.

Additional train services to the Carpathians launched in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding four additional trains for late March and early April due to increased passenger traffic. Also, one of the long-distance routes will be extended to Yaremche. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, according to UNN.

Ukrzaliznytsia is adding 4 additional trains for peak dates and extending one of its long-distance routes to Yaremche. Due to increased passenger traffic in late March and early April, Ukrzaliznytsia is adding a number of additional trains so that every passenger can conveniently plan their trip.

— the post reads.

It is separately emphasized that these routes are scheduled by utilizing night trains. This approach allows for efficient use of existing rolling stock and avoids engaging scarce carriages.

 On March 29, the following will operate:

- train No. 220/219 Kyiv – Dnipro departing from Kyiv and Dnipro;

- train No. 289/290 Kyiv – Lviv departing from Kyiv and Lviv;

- train No. 168/167 Lviv – Odesa.

On March 30 and 31, train No. 243/244 Kyiv – Lviv will operate, departing from Kyiv and Lviv.

The trains will include sleeping cars adapted for carrying passengers in a seated format. Passengers are advised to note that odd-numbered seats are by the window, and even-numbered seats are closer to the aisle. 

Ukrzaliznytsia changes routes and cancels a number of suburban trains17.03.26, 01:58 • 19697 views

New route to Yaremche and transfers to the mountains

In addition, from April 2, we are extending the route of train No. 207/208—177/178 Kyiv – Ivano-Frankivsk to Yaremche station.

Departure from Kyiv at 22:00, arrival in Yaremche at 08:30. Departure from Yaremche at 09:00, arrival in Kyiv at 19:54.

The train will run daily, except for April 5, 6, 7, 20, 21, and 22 due to track maintenance work.

For passengers planning to travel further into the mountains to Mykulychyn, Tatariv, and Vorokhta, convenient transfers have been organized.

The regional train No. 812/811 Yaremche — Vorokhta has been scheduled, with its timetable coordinated at Yaremche station with train No. 177/178—208/207 Kyiv — Yaremche. This allows for convenient transfers in Yaremche in both directions 

— the post reads.

Departure from Yaremche at 08:50, arrival in Vorokhta at 09:24. Return from Vorokhta at 07:32, arrival in Yaremche at 08:10. These trains will run this month from April 3 to 5, from April 9 to 12, April 19, and from April 27 to 29.

Intercity between Kyiv and Kharkiv to be temporarily restricted, plans to resume by end of March - Ukrzaliznytsia18.03.26, 11:39 • 41933 views

Alla Kiosak

Society
Ukrainian Railways
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Yaremche
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