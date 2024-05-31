ukenru
About 30-35 subvariants of Omicron are circulating in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

About 30-35 subvariants of Omicron are circulating in Ukraine - Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19338 views

According to Deputy Minister and Chief State Sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin, about 30-35 subtypes of the Omicron coronavirus strain are currently circulating in Ukraine.

In Ukraine, the circulation of about 30-35 subtypes of the Omicron coronavirus strain is currently recorded. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin on the air of the telethon on Friday, the correspondent of UNN reports.

All COVID-19 mutations now occur around the Omicron variation. "Omicron" was the last mutation that the world encountered, and it is so firmly embedded in the human population that it remains the main one now. The main mutations occur just around this strain "Omicron", and now we record about 30-35 strains on the territory of Ukraine, but all of them are around "Omicron"

Kuzin said.

According to him, it is important to understand that "Omicron" occurs, indeed, on the one hand in a fairly mild form, but in people who have problems with immunity, concomitant non - communicable diseases-diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases - it can cause a rather severe course. This is most often fatal.

Kuzin noted that changes have also taken place in vaccination.

"Because now the vaccine that is in demand and now has the greatest evidence base is just Omicron – a specific Pfizer vaccine that is used exclusively for the formation of immunity around the entire Omicron line,"Kuzin said.

During the 2023/2024 epidemic season, which ends on June 1, the incidence of COVID-19, although it accounted for a small fraction of the total number of people who had it, was quite severe in humans, and this trend continues.

