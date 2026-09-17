Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, does not have attorney status, although she publicly claims it for herself. This is evidenced by data from the Unified Register of Attorneys of Ukraine, wrote well-known lawyer and attorney Oleh Shram, reports UNN.

He cited screenshots indicating that Kaleniuk states everywhere that she is an attorney.

Daria Mykolaivna, please tell us, if you find the time, when exactly did you become an attorney, because for some reason I cannot find you in the Unified Register of Attorneys of Ukraine? Besides, misleading the public by attributing to yourself a status you do not have is somehow un-European, dishonest, and even looks like some kind of fraud - Shram emphasized.

As is known, Daria Kaleniuk is the co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. According to data from Volodymyr Boiko, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Anti-Corruption Action Center received UAH 188 million during the years of the full-scale war. "Shabunin and Kaleniuk earned UAH 51.5 million in 2025 from the misappropriation of grants. 2024 – UAH 58.5 million. 2023 – UAH 37 million. 2022 – UAH 41 million," he stated.