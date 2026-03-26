A sports drama with intrigue and luxury - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launch a polo series on Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced the launch of a new series on the Netflix platform. The project is being implemented through their production company Archewell Productions and is dedicated to polo — an elite equestrian sport that is particularly valued by the British aristocracy and is one of Prince Harry's favorite hobbies. This is reported by UNN with reference to Harper's Bazaar.

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The series' plot revolves around the intense rivalry between two teams and the families that support them. Viewers will be able to see vivid conflicts, intrigues, and memorable characters. The events take place in Wellington, Florida — one of the leading centers of American polo, where the sport combines a high level of competition and a luxurious lifestyle.

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Representatives of Archewell Productions note that the project will combine sports drama with the personal stories of the characters, focusing on ambitions, values, and the rivalry that shapes people's character. The premiere is expected in the coming months, and the first shots of the series have already attracted the attention of fans of the British royal family and sports drama enthusiasts.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle recently graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar for December 2025/January 2026. In the interview, she spoke about raising children, her partnership with Prince Harry, her own career, and a viral moment at Paris Fashion Week, emphasizing the importance of remaining authentic in all areas of life.

Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar