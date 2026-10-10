A shameful and unfortunate decision — Trump criticized Norway over the Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday once again expressed dissatisfaction at not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a shameful and regrettable decision that has left a stain on Norway — the country where the Nobel Committee operates. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

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Trump sharply criticized Norway several hours after the committee awarded this year’s prize to Navi Pillay — a former judge at the International Criminal Court who led the preparation of a UN report concluding that Israel committed genocide in Gaza.

During an election rally in Syracuse, New York, Trump called Pillay a "mysterious person."

"I have never heard of this person. Nobody has."

2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South Africa

Every year during his presidency, Trump expressed disappointment that he had failed to receive the award.

"This is an indelible stain on the country of Norway and on the people who made such a shameful and regrettable decision," Trump said.

He listed a number of conflicts that, he said, had been resolved with his involvement. Trump also claimed that he had helped prevent wars from breaking out between North and South Korea, Japan and North Korea, as well as China and Taiwan, without providing any evidence to support his claims.

"The Nobel Peace Prize has been permanently discredited by a handful of radical ideologues who oppose democracy and are true enemies of civilization. And we will not forget this, Norway," he said.

Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with Trump